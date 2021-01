Cox signed a future contract with the Broncos on Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

The 24-year-old fullback will link up with the Broncos when the new league year begins in mid-March, after wrapping up his 2020 campaign on Denver's practice squad. Cox appeared in seven games this season, collecting three tackles over a workload of 16.6 special-teams snaps per contest. He also totaled 19 snaps on offense but went without a touch.