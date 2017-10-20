Broncos' Jerrol Garcia-Williams: Added to 53-man roster

The Broncos signed Garcia-Williams off their practice squad Friday, Nick Kosmider and Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post report.

Garcia-Williams will assume the roster spot of fellow linebacker Corey Nelson (biceps), who landed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Most of Nelson's responsibilities came on special teams, so that's presumably where Garcia-Williams would see most of his snaps if the Broncos elect to make him active in Sunday's game against the Chargers.