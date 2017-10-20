Broncos' Jerrol Garcia-Williams: Added to 53-man roster
The Broncos signed Garcia-Williams off their practice squad Friday, Nick Kosmider and Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post report.
Garcia-Williams will assume the roster spot of fellow linebacker Corey Nelson (biceps), who landed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Most of Nelson's responsibilities came on special teams, so that's presumably where Garcia-Williams would see most of his snaps if the Broncos elect to make him active in Sunday's game against the Chargers.
-
Week 7 backup plans
Chris Towers goes through the biggest names on the injury to figure out who you might need...
-
NFL Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor in your fantasy...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...