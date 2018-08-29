Broncos' Jerrol Garcia-Williams: Tears ACL, out for season
Garcia-Williams tore his ACL on Tuesday and is out for the season, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Klis added that Garcia-Williams was having an impressive preseason thus far. The second-year pro had just two tackles last year, and was in line for a special teams gig. Expect the Broncos to place him on injured reserve in the near future.
