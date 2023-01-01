Jeudy (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Jeudy will play through the ankle injury again, facing a Chiefs defense he scored three touchdowns against three weeks ago. He's caught 13 passes for 193 yards in two games since, emerging as one of the few bright spots for Denver in the second half of the season.
