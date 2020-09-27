Jeudy (ribs) is active for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Buccaneers.
As expected, the rookie will be in uniform and ready to fill the de facto No. 1 receiver role for Denver with Courtland Sutton (knee) now on injured reserve. Jeudy has been impressive over his first two career games, bringing in eight of 15 targets for 108 yards. However, he'll be catching passes from backup QB Jeff Driskel on Sunday, with Drew Lock (shoulder) missing the first of what should be several games.
