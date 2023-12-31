Jeudy (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Jeudy was listed as questionable for the contest after missing Friday's practice due to an illness, but he'll be available Sunday and should have an opportunity to be a key target for QB Jarrett Stidham in Week 17, with fellow WRs Courtland Sutton (concussion) and Marvin Mims (hamstring) inactive for the contest. In 14 games this season, Jeudy has logged a 48/625/1 receiving line on 75 targets, but the absence of Sutton and Mims could allow the 2020 first-rounder to see an uptick in production versus Los Angeles on the heels of back-to-back three-catch efforts in Weeks 15 and 16.