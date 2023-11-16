Jeudy was a limited practice participant Thursday due to a hip injury, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Jeudy practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Broncos' injury report a day later is noteworthy. What the wideout is able to due Friday will thus be telling with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Vikings. If the injury affects Jeudy's availability for the Week 11 contest, rookie second-round pick Marvin Mims could see added opportunities alongside starting wideout Courtland Sutton.