Jeudy (ankle) remained a limited participant at practice Thursday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports.
Jeudy returned from a two-game absence in this past Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Ravens, catching all four of his targets for 65 yards while playing 19 snaps. Since then, he's logged two straight limited practices, but unless Jeudy works fully Friday, he'll likely head into this weekend's game against Kansas City with an injury designation. According to Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com, head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that he expects Jeudy to be available against the Chiefs, though Hackett is still working out whether the receiver will be on a restricted snap count like he was last week.