Jeudy caught two of six targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Chargers.

Jeudy thought he had a five-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but it was reversed upon review, as he failed to get his second foot down along the sideline despite seemingly having enough room to do so. He remains stuck on one touchdown in 2023, and Jeudy had posted 16 or fewer yards in two of his last three games. Jeudy will try to turn things around Saturday in Detroit, but it has been a disappointing season so far after he set career highs with 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2022.