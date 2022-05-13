Jeudy, who appeared in Arapahoe County (Colorado) court Friday morning, was released on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond, Jeff Legwold of ESPN reports.
Per NFL.com, Jeudy was arrested Thursday on second-degree criminal tampering charges with a domestic violence enhancer, but he did not submit a plea and is next scheduled to appear in court May 31. In a statement Thursday, the Broncos noted they "are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information."
