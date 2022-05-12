Following his arrest Thursday afternoon, Jeudy is being held at the Arapahoe County (Colorado) jail on charges of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor, ESPN's Jeff Legwold reports.

Per Mike Klis of 9News Denver, the Broncos noted in a statement that they "are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information." The 23-year-old wideout had been a regular attendee in the team's offseason program prior to Thursday.