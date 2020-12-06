Jeudy (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against Kansas City, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

As is running back Phillip Lindsay (knee). It remains to be seen if Jeudy ends up limited at all Sunday, but assuming no in-game setbacks, the wideout's Week 13 fantasy outlook is bolstered by the fact that top signal-caller Drew Lock is back in action. Last weekend, the team's passing game was thwarted by a series of events that led to practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton being pressed into action as the team's QB in a 31-3 loss to the Saints. In the process, Jeudy was targeted just once and didn't record a catch.