Jeudy caught five of seven targets for 140 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-31 loss to the Raiders. He also caught a two-point conversion.

The rookie finally flashed the talent that made him the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft, and his sensational 92-yard catch-and-run for a TD in the fourth quarter looked like it might prove to be the winning score before the Raiders struck back in the final minute. Jeudy finished an up-and-down season with a 52-856-3 line on 113 targets, but he didn't miss a game and could be poised to take a big step forward in Year 2, particularly if the Broncos find an upgrade on Drew Lock under center.