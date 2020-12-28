Jeudy caught six of 15 targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers.

The rookie receiver struggled with drops all afternoon, including one in the end zone in the third quarter that proved to be crucial in a game decided by a field goal. The 15 targets were a season high for Jeudy, but it wasn't enough to snap him out of his prolonged slump -- over his last seven games, he has only a 17-232-0 line despite a whopping 45 targets. Jeudy will try to close out his first NFL campaign on a high note in Week 17 against the Raiders.