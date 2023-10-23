Jeudy caught all five of his targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Packers.

Jeudy hauled in everything thrown his way, resulting in him finishing second to Courtland Sutton in all major receiving categories. Although his 64 yards marked his most since Week 2, Jeudy is still yet to find the end zone through six appearances, tempering his stock ahead of next Sunday's matchup versus the Chiefs.