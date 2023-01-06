Jeudy (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jeudy gained clearance for the season finale after he put in a full practice Friday following limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Though the Denver passing offense has mostly been an unproductive one in 2022, Jeudy has posted his best numbers in the season's final stanza. Over his last four appearances, Jeudy has been targeted no fewer than eight times on any occasion while stringing together a 28-304-3 receiving line.