Jeudy (hip) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Vikings after practicing fully Friday.

Jeudy was added to the Broncos' Week 11 injury report Thursday after being listed as a limited participant at practice with a hip injury, but the wideout was able to work fully Friday, setting the stage for him to face Minnesota on Sunday. In eight games to date this season, Jeudy has compiled a 30/371/1 receiving line on 43 targets, a rate of production that's down from his pace during the 2022 season, when he hauled in 67 of his 100 targets for 972 yards and six TDs in 15 contests.