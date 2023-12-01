Jeudy (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Jeudy ramped up his practice activity as the week unfolded, and his full participation Friday helped the receiver avoid an injury designation altogether. After posting career highs with 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season, Jeudy has just 440 yards and one touchdown in 10 appearances, but he remains locked into a starting role across from Courtland Sutton.
