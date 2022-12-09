Jeudy (ankle) practiced fully Friday and has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Jeudy has healed up just in time to take on the leading role in a Broncos receiving corps that will be without Courtland Sutton (hamstring). Kendall Hinton will likely work as a distant second on the wide receiver depth chart in a game that could feature a pass-heavy game script for the underdog Broncos.