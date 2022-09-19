Jeudy (ribs) is considered day-to-day and hasn't been ruled out for Week 3, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Jeudy was forced out of action due to a rib injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 16-9 win over the Texans, but his status for Week 3 hasn't yet been determined. If Jeudy can avoid any setbacks and showcase his health in practice, it sounds like he could retake the field versus San Francisco on Sunday night.
