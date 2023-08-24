Jeudy is expected to miss several weeks with what is described as a moderate hamstring injury that he suffered during Thursday's practice, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network report.

With that potential timeline in mind, Jeudy's status for Week 1 is in question. On the plus side, the report suggests that there's optimism that the wideout's issue won't be a long-term one that extends beyond the initial estimate. While Jeudy -- who is slated to undergo an MRI -- is unavailable, Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims are in line to lead Denver's WR corps, with the likes of Brandon Johnson, Marquez Callaway and Kendall Hinton in the mix to claim added work during that span.