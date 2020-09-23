Jeudy will be limited at practice Wednesday due to a rib injury, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

That said, Jeudy noted that his ribs are "feeling better day-by-day," while adding that the contact that led to the issue wasn't really the result of a big collision, rather it was a case of getting hit "in the right spot." At this point, there's no reason to think that Jeudy's Week 3 status is in doubt, and assuming he plays Sunday against the Buccaneers, an expanded opportunity awaits the No. 15 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, with top wideout Courtland Sutton out for the season with a knee injury.