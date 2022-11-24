Jeudy (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate.
Back-to-back listed DNPs make what Jeudy is able to do at Friday's practice pivotal with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Panthers. The same applies to KJ Hamler (hamstring), and if one or both of the wideouts are sidelined versus Carolina, Kendall Hinton would continue to see added snaps alongside Courtland Sutton, with Jalen Virgil, Montrell Washington and possibly practice squad member Brandon Johnson also in the mix in Week 12.