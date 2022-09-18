Jeudy was forced out of Sunday's game against the Texans with a shoulder injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Jeudy caught one of his three targets for 11 yards and ran once for one yard. In his absence, Montrell Washington, Tyrie Cleveland and Kendall Hinton are next up for WR snaps behind top option Courtland Sutton.
