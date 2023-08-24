Jeudy was carted off the field Thursday after suffering an apparent hamstring injury, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post, Jeudy was holding the back of his right leg as he was being carted off. While the severity of the wideout's issue remains to be seen, at a minimum Jeudy is iffy for Saturday's preseason finale against the Rams. If he's forced to miss time, Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims would profile as the Broncos' top available wideouts, with Brandon Johnson, Marquez Callaway and Kendall Hinton, among others, in the depth mix.