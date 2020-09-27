Jeudy (ribs) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jeudy bruised his ribs during Week 2 action and was listed as questionable heading into the weekend. His Week 3 status will be confirmed upon the release on Denver's inactives in advance of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. If the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is indeed available, he'll have an opportunity to carve out a key role in the Broncos' passing game going forward, with the team's top wideout, Courtland Sutton, on IR and out for the season with a knee injury.