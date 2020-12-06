Jeudy (ankle) is expected to play Sunday night against Kansas City, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The same applies to running back Phillip Lindsay (knee). While the duo's Week 13 status won't be confirmed until the Broncos' inactives are posted prior to Sunday night's 8:20 ET kickoff, it's worth noting that both players were listed as full participants in Friday's practice. Assuming Jeudy does suit up, it remains to be seen if he'll be at full strength, with Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site relaying that coach Vic Fangio noted Friday that if Jeudy and Lindsay are able to play Sunday, it's possible they could be somewhat limited. "Not limited tremendously, but yeah, obviously if their injury starts aggravating them a little bit they could be (limited), yes," Fangio acknowledged.