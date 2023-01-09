Jeudy secured five of six targets for 154 yards in the Broncos' 31-28 win over the Chargers on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 39 yards and recovered a fumble.

Jeudy led the Broncos in receptions and receiving yards while checking in second to Courtland Sutton in targets. While the third-year speedster wasn't on the receiving end of any of Russell Wilson's three touchdown tosses, Jeudy recorded a game-long 57-yard reception that put Denver in business at the Chargers' three-yard line late in the second quarter, leading to an Eric Tomlinson three-yard scoring grab. Jeudy fell just 28 short of his first 1,000-yard season, but both his 67 receptions, 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns across 15 games were all career highs. The 2020 first-round pick enters the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, but given his strong body of work in his first season with Russell Wilson, it's likely the Broncos pick up Jeudy's fifth-year option this offseason.