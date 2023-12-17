Jeudy recorded three receptions on seven targets for 74 yards in Saturday's 42-17 loss to the Lions.

Jeudy posted his highest yardage since Week 3 and reached 70 yards for only the second time this season. He did the majority of his damage on a pair of catches that went for 40 and 19 yards, the first of which came on a long catch and run on the first offensive play of the game for the Broncos. Jeudy saw seven targets to lead the team while also matching his season high. Nevertheless, this performance may be hard to replicate as the Broncos would prefer to rely on their run game, and they'll likely be able to do so in Week 16 against the Patriots. It will also be worth monitoring Jeudy's practice status throughout the week as he took a hard hit and spent time in the medical tent, though he was never given an injury designation, per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post.