Jeudy had two receptions on six targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-9 win over the Chiefs.

Jeudy wound up finishing as Denver's top receiver despite registering his lowest reception total of the season. The 24-year-old made the most of his limited opportunities, reaching 50 receiving yards for the fifth time in seven active games this season. A lack of touchdowns was holding back Jeudy's fantasy value, but he finally got off the schneid in the upset victory over Kansas City. Jeudy will look to build off of his promising fantasy day when Denver returns from its bye to face Buffalo on Monday Night Football on Nov. 13.