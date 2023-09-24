Jeudy brought in five of seven targets for 81 yards in the Broncos' 70-20 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Jeudy was quiet early but came on as the game unfolded and finished second in receptions, receiving yards and targets to Courtland Sutton on the Broncos for the afternoon. The fourth-year speedster exponentially improved on his Week 2 season debut performance, when he produced a 3-25 line on five targets. Jeudy's first opportunity to continue his upward trajectory comes in a favorable Week 4 road matchup against the Bears.