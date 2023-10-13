Jeudy brought in three of five targets for 14 yards in the Broncos' 19-8 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night.

Jeudy looked nothing like a No. 1 receiver on a night where Russell Wilson threw for under 100 yards, and the fourth-year pro's yardage total was his lowest since Week 2 of the 2022 season. The 2020 first-round pick was coming off a season-high tally of six receptions in Week 5, so perhaps Thursday night's numbers will subsequently prove an outlier that was mostly the byproduct of facing a tough defense. Jeudy's first opportunity to put the washout of a night behind him comes in a Week 7 home matchup against the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 22.