Jeudy secured all four targets for 65 yards in the Broncos' 10-9 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Jeudy put in a solid effort in his return from a two-game absence, checking in second in receptions and receiving yards to tight end Greg Dulcich. Courtland Sutton's early exit due to a hamstring injury didn't hurt Jeudy's chances of drawing some of Russell Wilson's attention, but the entire Broncos offense continues to be stuck in neutral for the most part. Jeudy could be due for an elevated role in Week 14 if Sutton is unable to suit up for the home showdown against the Chiefs.