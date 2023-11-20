Jeudy turned seven targets into five receptions for 58 yards in Sunday's 21-20 win over Minnesota.

Jeudy's seven targets tied backup running back Samaje Perine for the team lead Sunday, but it was fellow wideout Courtland Sutton who cashed in Denver's lone touchdown for the premier fantasy line. Jeudy did make the highlight reel on one of his five receptions when he appeared to fake a lateral to his right, before euro-stepping to his left while passing the puzzled defender for a decent gain. It is unclear whether the skilled route runner planned this move in advance, or if the unconventional tactic from an entirely different sport was performed on a whim. Either way, Jeudy will remain a deep-league option when the Broncos take on the Browns next Sunday.