Jeudy (illness) had three receptions on six targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Chargers.
Jeudy overcame a bout with an illness during the practice week to suit up and serve as one of Jarrett Stidham's top targets Sunday. The Broncos were without fellow starter Courtland Sutton (concussion), but Jeudy's usage did not increase with the former's abcense. The 24-year-old wound up receiving the same number of targets that he had averaged over his previous three games (six) with Sutton active. That said, Jeudy can still provide some fantasy value as a high-floor asset against the Raiders in Week 18.
