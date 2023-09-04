Jeudy (hamstring) did conditioning work to the side at practice Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Jeudy continues to make positive strides in his recovery from a right hamstring injury sustained Aug. 24. The Broncos have already said that Jeudy won't start the season on IR, but his availability for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Raiders is no sure thing. If Jeudy has to miss time, or is significantly limited while on the field, Marvin Mims and, to a lesser extent, Brandon Johnson will stand to see significantly expanded roles behind Courtland Sutton.