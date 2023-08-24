Jeudy is scheduled for an MRI on his hamstring after leaving Thursday's practice early, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Jeudy limped off the field with assistance Thursday morning and was then carted back to the locker room while holding the back of his right leg. James Palmer of NFL Network notes that Jeudy was visibly upset and had trouble getting on/off the medical cart. He'll miss Denver's preseason finale Saturday against the Rams and is now in doubt for the start of the regular season. Jeudy missing games likely would lead to more targets for Courtland Sutton, additional playing time for Marvin Mims and increased use of formations with multiple TEs and/or FB Michael Burton on the field. Behind Jeudy, Sutton and Mims, the Broncos have Brandon Johnson, Marquez Callaway and Kendall Hinton as the leading candidates for depth roles at WR.