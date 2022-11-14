Jeudy (ankle) is receiving an MRI to determine the severity of his injury Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jeudy was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Titans due to an ankle injury, one which prevented him from putting any pressure on his left leg. Initial assessments lead the Broncos to believe that Jeudy suffered a muscle strain, but the team won't be able to provide an official update until after receiving the results of Monday's MRI. With KJ Hamler (hamstring) having been sidelined Week 10, Kendall Hinton could have to step up as the No. 2 man behind Courtland Sutton if Jeudy is forced to miss time.