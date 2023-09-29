Jeudy (knee) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bears, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jeudy was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but upgraded to full participation Friday and thus avoided the final injury report. He battled a hamstring injury heading into the season and ramped up his production from 25 yards in Week 2 to 81 yards in Week 3 after sitting out the season opener. Sunday's trip to Chicago presents a breakout opportunity for Jeudy, as the Bears are allowing 35.3 PPG -- second-most in the NFL behind Jeudy's own Broncos (40.7).