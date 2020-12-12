Jeudy (ankle) will play in Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

This ankle injury held him back over the last two weeks, as he caught just one pass for five yards in that stretch. Following back-to-back full practices to close out the week, Jeudy has officially been cleared for Week 14 and will look to put those woes behind him. Through 12 games, the rookie first-rounder leads the Broncos with 82 targets and sits second to Tim Patrick with 594 receiving yards.