Jeudy had six receptions on seven targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Jets.

Jeudy's six receptions led all Bronco receivers Sunday while setting a new season high for the wideout. His seven targets also led the team, and only running back Samaje Perine finished with more receiving yards for Denver. Jeudy is now averaging 4.3 receptions and 52 yards through four active games. The 2020 first round pick is being held back by a lack of touchdowns, with all three of his red zone targets this season coming in garbage time of a 70-20 loss to Miami in Week 3. Jeudy will attempt to score that elusive first touchdown of the season against the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.