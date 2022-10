Jeudy caught four of five targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders.

After two quiet games while he dealt with a rib injury, Jeudy appeared to be fully healthy when he hauled in a 20-yard TD late in the second quarter, his second score of the season. The third-year wideout has yet to see more than seven targets in a game so far this year, but with Javonte Williams (knee) potentially set to miss time, Jeudy could see a much bigger role in Week 5 against the Colts.