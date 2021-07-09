Jeudy is a candidate for a breakout season in Denver, according to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic.

Jeudy enters his second year with the Broncos with high expectations based on his rookie campaign. Despite dealing with a nagging ankle injury at times last season and playing with three different starting quarterbacks, Jeudy amassed 856 receiving yards in 2020. Looking ahead, the return of fellow wideout Courtland Sutton from an ACL injury should open up even more opportunities for Jeudy in the middle of the field, where his impressive skills as a route runner can shine. Though the Broncos still need to decide who will be delivering the ball to Jeudy and Co. in 2021, a noticeable step forward in production for the 22-year-old receiver is a plausible outcome.