Jeudy caught seven of his 14 targets for 125 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Falcons

Jeudy was somewhat inefficient in corralling just 50 percent of the passes thrown his way during Week 9, though he was explosive enough with those opportunities to make up for it, most notably logging a 20-yard TD catch off the arm of Drew Lock. The Alabama product also picked up a 41-yard gain as his longest of the afternoon, along with two more catches of 18-plus yards against the Falcons' 31st-ranked pass defense. Jeudy may be beginning to blossom into the star receiver Denver drafted him to be at No. 15 overall in April's draft. He now has TDs in two of his past five outings after going scoreless in September, and he has set new career bests in receiving yards each of the past two weeks against the Chargers and Falcons.