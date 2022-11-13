Jeudy suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game at Tennessee.
Quarterback Russell Wilson targeted Jeudy on a deep shot down the left sideline on the Broncos' first play from scrimmage. While the pass fell incomplete, Jeudy clutched at his left ankle and was tended to on the field before he was assisted to the sideline tent by team trainers. If Jeudy is unable to return, Courtland Sutton, Kendall Hinton, Montrell Washington, Tyrie Cleveland and Jalen Virgil will be Denver's available wide receivers with KJ Hamler (hamstring) inactive.