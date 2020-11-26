Jeudy may not practice Thursday due to a foot issue that's bothering him, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
The report notes that Jeudy, who logged a limited practice Wednesday due to a listed combo of ankle/Achilles injuries, will try to give it a go Thursday, but if he does sit the session out, what he does at practice Friday will gain added import in advance of Sunday's game against the Saints.
More News
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Inefficient in win over Miami•
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Sheds injury tag•
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Another limited practice•
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Limited by ankle injury•
-
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Team's leading receiver once again•