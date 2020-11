Jeudy caught three of eight targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Dolphins.

While the rookie tied Tim Patrick for the team lead in targets, Jeudy wasn't able to do much with his volume. He's still seen at least eight targets in four straight games and six of 10 to begin his NFL career, but he'll likely need to do more with his chances in Week 12 if the Broncos have hopes of upsetting the Saints.