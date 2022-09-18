Jeudy didn't return after leaving Sunday's game against the Texans, and coach Nathaniel Hackett said the receiver suffered a rib injury, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Jeudy's injury was originally believed to be to his shoulder, but it has now been clarified as a rib injury. More importantly, the injury sidelined him for most of Week 2, and Jeudy's status for Denver's Week 3 matchup with the 49ers could be in question.