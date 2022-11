An MRI on Jeudy's ankle revealed a mild injury Monday, and he isn't expected to miss extended time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jeudy's status for Sunday's game against the Raiders has yet to be determined, so his practice participation will be worth monitoring throughout the week. Given initial fears of a major injury after the wide receiver exited in the first quarter of Denver's Week 10 loss to the Titans, this is just about the best-case scenario for Jeudy.