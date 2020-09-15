Jeudy caught four of his eight targets for 56 receiving yards during Monday's 16-14 loss to the Titans. He also committed two dropped passes and fumbled once during his NFL debut.

The 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner dropped seven passes during his final year at Alabama, and that issue reared its head once again Monday night. Jeudy's talent is utterly undeniable after he racked up 145 catches and 24 touchdowns over his final two collegiate seasons, but his impact Week 1 was only moderate despite an opportunity for workload increase arising with Courtland Sutton (shoulder) out of the lineup. Week 2 brings another opportunity for Jeudy, as he and the Broncos take on a Steelers defense that allowed three different Giants receivers to register six catches Week 1.